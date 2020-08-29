Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $57.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

