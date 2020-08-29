Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERI opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

