Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

