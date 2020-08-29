Amalgamated Bank Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,935,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. Consumer Edge downgraded Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

