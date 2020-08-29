NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 252.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NEU opened at $368.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.78. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

