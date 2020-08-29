Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 121.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 373,225 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of AES by 103.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 42.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

