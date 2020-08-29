Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of ARCC opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,200 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

