Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,050 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

