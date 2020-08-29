$2.56 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share of $2.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.55. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 2,313.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 40,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $525.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $163.25 and a 1 year high of $525.92. The stock has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

