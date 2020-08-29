Wedbush Increases Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $54.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $45.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.