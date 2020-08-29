Irina Krechmer Sells 8,045 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $60,820.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. The company had revenue of $131.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 196,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

