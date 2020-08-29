Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.16

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 2036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen bought 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 132,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,687 over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

