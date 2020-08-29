Analysts Set Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Target Price at $8.81

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXG. ValuEngine cut Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

