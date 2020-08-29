Myung Park Sells 12,255 Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Myung Park sold 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $76,961.40.

Myung Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Myung Park sold 20,990 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $131,397.40.

On Thursday, August 20th, Myung Park sold 10,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $129,400.00.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

