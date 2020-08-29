LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

