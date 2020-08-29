Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 339.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

