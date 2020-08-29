Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Pankaj K. Patra sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,381,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

