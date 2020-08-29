Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.