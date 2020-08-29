Needham & Company LLC Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $120.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

Bill.com stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bill.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 172,630 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,922.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

