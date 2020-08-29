Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Brinker International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.96.

EAT opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $321,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Brinker International by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

