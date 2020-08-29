Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $407,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

