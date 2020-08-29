KeyCorp Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of -172.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $579,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

