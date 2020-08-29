Amalgamated Bank Has $561,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,103.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,024.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $994.31. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.