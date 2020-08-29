Amalgamated Bank Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185,721 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,390.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

