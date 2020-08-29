Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,058 shares of company stock worth $18,949,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

