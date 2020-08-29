TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth about $11,001,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

