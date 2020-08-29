Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $122,784.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

