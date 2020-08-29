IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IDACORP by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in IDACORP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

NYSE IDA opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.