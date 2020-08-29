Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,237 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 109.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NYSE LSI opened at $105.68 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

