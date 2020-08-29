Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,846.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

