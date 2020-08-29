Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,431 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

