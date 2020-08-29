Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,173 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 895.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $45,948,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,375.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 444,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

