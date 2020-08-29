Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,886,000 after purchasing an additional 548,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

