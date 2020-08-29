Synovus Financial Corp Has $38,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JUST stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.

