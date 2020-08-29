Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after acquiring an additional 455,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 693,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

