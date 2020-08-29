HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

