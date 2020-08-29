HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,114,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

