HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,026,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,293,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:DFS opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

