$0.32 EPS Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. AlarmCom posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $191,907.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,949 shares of company stock worth $12,478,271. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

