SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 280,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $772,775,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,453.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

