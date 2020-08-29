Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,151.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

