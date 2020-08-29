Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.69 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,497.00. The company has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

