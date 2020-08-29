Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 143 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,453.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,703.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

