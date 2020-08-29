Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,453.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,497.00. The company has a market cap of $1,703.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

