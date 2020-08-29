Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,358 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 41.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 0.27. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $165,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $6,969,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

