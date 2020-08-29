Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,573 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

