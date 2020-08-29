Trexquant Investment LP Takes $277,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 220,450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

