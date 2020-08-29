Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Primerica worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 47.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

