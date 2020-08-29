State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Air Lease worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 230.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Lease by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

