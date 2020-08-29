Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth approximately $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 9.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

